Damaged swings, slides in Harwan Garden pose risk to children

Srinagar: Visitors to the famous Harwan Garden on city outskirts have expressed concern over damaged swings and slides saying these pose risk to children.

“Kids play area inside the Harwan Garden is in a dangerously bad condition. Most of the slides and rides in the play area are broken making them extremely dangerous for the children who play there,” said Faisal Maqbool, a visitor to the garden.

Other visitors too expressed resentment over lack of management in the Garden. “It is ironic that the concerned authorities haven’t devised any mechanism to undertake repairs of these damaged swings and slides. Accountability must be fixed for endangering the lives of kids. The park is thronged even by tourists and mismanagement of the park gives negative perception,” they said.