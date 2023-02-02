Day after sealing, authorities reopen shops at Aftab Market

Srinagar: Day after the administration sealed multiple shops at Aftab Market in city’s commercial hub Lal Chowk here, the shops were reopened on Thursday, giving breather to distressed traders.

Authorities on Wednesday had sealed over 20 shops at Aftab Market in an ongoing drive to clear the state land from encroachment.

Greater Kashmir spoke to multiple trade bodies who welcomed the decision of the administration to reopen the shops.