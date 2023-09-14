DC Srinagar accords approval for establishment of 93 IGUs under HADP

Srinagar: In order to review the implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development programme (HADP) in the district, a meeting was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed overview about the implementation of HADP in the district through the PowerPoint presentations made by departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture etc. The DC also took first hand appraisal about the progress regarding achievement of targets and sensitizing farmers about new interventions approved under the HADP to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries under the programme.

During the meeting, the DC who is also the Chairman District Implementation Committee (DLIC), accorded approval for establishment of 93 income generating units (IGUs) in favour of beneficiaries of Srinagar district.