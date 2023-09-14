DC Srinagar accords approval for establishment of 93 IGUs under HADP

Srinagar: In order to review the implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development programme (HADP) in the district, a meeting was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed overview about the implementation of HADP in the district through the PowerPoint presentations made by departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture etc. The DC also took first hand appraisal about the progress regarding achievement of targets and sensitizing farmers about new interventions approved under the HADP to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries under the programme.
During the meeting, the DC who is also the Chairman District Implementation Committee (DLIC), accorded approval for establishment of 93 income generating units (IGUs) in favour of beneficiaries of Srinagar district.
On the occasion, the meeting was informed that a Seed Village has been established by the Agriculture Department at Chatterhama under HADP for procurement of paddy to the beneficiary farmers.
Similarly, the Horticulture Department has established Mother Orchard at Zakura and Root Stock Bank at Zawoora village under HADP at a cost of Rs 39.38 lakh and 82.97 lakh respectively.
DC said the HADP initiative is a major step towards creating a sustainable and profitable agricultural ecosystem. He said the programme aims to empower farmers with knowledge and tools that can help them enhance their productivity and profitability while also contributing to the overall growth of the agriculture sector.
The DC further said that the programme also provides a platform to the farmers to interact with experts from the Agricultural and allied department and seek their advice on various aspects of farming, besides enhancing agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the overall economic growth.