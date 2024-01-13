DC Srinagar attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sakidafar

Srinagar, Jan 13: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra(VBSY) programme for SMC Ward No.18 held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sakidafar area of Safa kadal in Downtown.

At the outset, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Van was accorded a warm welcome by the DC Srinagar in presence of members of the Swagat Committee along with prominent citizens and large gathering of people of the area.

On the occasion, the VBSY Van displayed the message of the Prime Minister and also spread the awareness among people aimed to ensure seamless reach of Government welfare programmes/centrally sponsored flagship schemes to every part of the District

Addressing the gathering, the DC elaborated on the transformative impact of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on the citizens as the main goal is to reach uncovered beneficiaries to make them entitled to the benefit of the Government schemes they deserve.

The DC underscored the importance of the Yatra in fostering development, enhancing awareness and establishing direct interaction with beneficiaries to achieve saturation of all schemes.