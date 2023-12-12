DC Srinagar chairs 22nd Rent Assessment Committee meeting

Srinagar, Dec 12: In order to finalise the various Rent Assessment Cases of the buildings under-utilisation of different Government Departments, 22nd meeting of the District Rent Assessment Committee (DRAC) was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

During the 22nd DRAC meeting, as many as 31 rent cases of buildings presently used by Government Departments including School Education, Handicraft & Handloom, Social Welfare, Food Civil Supplies and

Consumer Affairs, Health, Skill Development, Pollution Control Committee and Police Department were put forth before the Committee for fixing of monthly rent.

The Committee deliberated over all the rent assessment cases in detail and each cases was examined thoroughly.

On the occasion, out of the total 31 cases, 28 cases were approved while 03 other cases were scheduled to put up again due to some technical deficiencies.

The Chairman DRAC impressed on Officers to ensure that vacant Government buildings are given priority for functioning of various Offices.