DC Srinagar chairs DLTFC meeting of J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme

Srinagar: A meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) which met here today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad gave approval to clear 28 cases under Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) thereby providing loan amounting to several crores to eligible beneficiaries of the District for setting up income generating units.
At the outset, the District Officer, KVIB Srinagar, Mohammad Rouf Wani submitted 30 proposals before the District Level Task Force Committee for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of the Srinagar District for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing & establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, Grocery Stores, Readymade Garments, Cutting and Tailoring, Bakery, Automobile etc.
The Committee under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner screened and scrutinised all the applications and approved 28 cases for credit linkage through financial institutions after detailed analysis of physical and financial viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants. The units are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 100 unemployed youth in the District.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on the line Departments to bring more and more unemployed youth of Srinagar District under the ambit of Government schemes launched to generate maximum employment avenues.
The DC also stressed on the Bankers to ensure speedy disposal of these cases so that the aspiring unemployed youths are in a position to establish their income generating units without any difficulties.
The DC hoped that the units will go a long way in enhancing the socio-economic upliftment of the unemployed youth in Srinagar District.