DC Srinagar chairs DLTFC meeting of J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme

The Committee under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner screened and scrutinised all the applications and approved 28 cases for credit linkage through financial institutions after detailed analysis of physical and financial viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants. The units are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 100 unemployed youth in the District.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on the line Departments to bring more and more unemployed youth of Srinagar District under the ambit of Government schemes launched to generate maximum employment avenues.

The DC also stressed on the Bankers to ensure speedy disposal of these cases so that the aspiring unemployed youths are in a position to establish their income generating units without any difficulties.

The DC hoped that the units will go a long way in enhancing the socio-economic upliftment of the unemployed youth in Srinagar District.