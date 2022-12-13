DC Srinagar conducts late night inspection of City hospitals

While interacting with the Doctors and Para-Medical staff on duty, the DC advised them to perform their duties with added zeal and passion to serve the public. He asked them to ensure availability of Medical and Para-Medical staff strictly as per the devised roster so that patients do not face any difficulty.

The DC advised the Medical Superintendents and concerned CMOs to display duty roaster conspicuously on the Hospital Information Board. He stressed on adopting a caring and compassionate attitude towards the patients.

He also appreciated the Medical staff at various hospitals for working with dedication especially during night hours of the winter. He also told few 24*7 Hospitals to utilise their full capacity and avoid unnecessary referrals which puts a burden on the Tertiary care Health System.

The DC also passed instructions to the Hospital Administrations to maintain complete cleanliness and hygiene in and around the Hospital, besides proper heating and lighting facilities in the hospital.

During the inspection, the DC stressed on ensuring round the clock presence of doctors to ensure seamless medical care is provided to the patients.