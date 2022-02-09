DC Srinagar conducts tour of Khonmoh

During the visit, the DC inspected the site for development of Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant (SWMTP), progress of construction work on Community Facilitation Center (CFC) and development of Spring at Bongam near SIDCO. He also inspected the works completed including construction of roads and culverts in the area.

Inspecting the proposed site for development of Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant at Guril Astan Mohalla Khonmoh, the DC directed the Revenue authorities to provide 10 kanals of land to Rural Development for the construction of a comprehensive Solid Waste Management plant.