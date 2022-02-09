DC Srinagar conducts tour of Khonmoh

Srinagar: In order to have an on the spot resolution of public issues and to inspect the progress of ongoing developmental works, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of various areas of Khonmoh Block of the District under the Public Outreach Programme.
During the visit, the DC inspected the site for development of Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant (SWMTP), progress of construction work on Community Facilitation Center (CFC) and development of Spring at Bongam near SIDCO. He also inspected the works completed including construction of roads and culverts in the area.
Inspecting the proposed site for development of Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant at Guril Astan Mohalla Khonmoh, the DC directed the Revenue authorities to provide 10 kanals of land to Rural Development for the construction of a comprehensive Solid Waste Management plant.
He also directed the concerned officers to prepare a detailed Project Report immediately to accelerate the process. The DC said the primary goal of developing a Solid Waste Management Plant at Khonmoh Block is to reduce and eliminate adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and the environment as well.
He also inspected the pace of ongoing works on construction of the Community Facilitation Center at Khonmoh being executed at the cost of Rs 52 lakh.
The DC directed the R&B Department to expedite the work. Inspecting the ongoing work being carried out for restoration and development of Spring at Bongam near SIDCO, the DC directed the concerned agencies to work in double shifts and complete the work in a set timeline.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by ACR, Srinagar, Raies Ahmad, ACD, Syed Farooq, Tehsildar Panthachowk, Majid Chowdhary, BDO Khonmoh, Mehnaz besides DDC/BDC members and Environmental lawyer, Nadeem Qadri.