DC Srinagar conferred with prestigious National e-Governance Gold Award

The DC further said each enrolled students has a unique dashboard wherein the student can test his/her learning levels through quizzes, MCQ etc immediately after finishing a lesson. Moreover students can identify their aptitude in the particular subject through the feedback loop and can plan for further studies in engineering, medical and other courses depending upon their scores over the year subject wise.

He also said the Project Gaash also helps to bridge the digital divide among students placed differentially in the social strata by providing free access to quality. While, e-learning gamified modules to the students who may not be in a position to afford the expenses for online quality education.

The effort is factored by use of digital technology pursuing next generation reforms and innovations by adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management, the DC also said.

The DC said the District Administration Srinagar has also tied up with PACE IIT & Medical Mumbai. The PACE will provide free coaching for IIT-JEE/MEDICAL entrance to the top performing students on WebApp Tests and hailing from economically weaker strata of the society. Hence it can be said that project Gaash is a great Social and Digital Equaliser for the student community. The student can learn the lessons at his/her own learning speed and at own comfort.

The DC maintained that the project has broadened the scope of learning from a classroom set up and brought it to the doorsteps of the students. Early trends in the reduction of drop-outs is also being witnessed as an outcome of Gaash application.

While the gamified learning also aims to reach specially-abled students as technology is an aid in their leaning process.

The observed that with project GAASH we are keeping a pace with the requirements and mind-set of the modern generation, a mind set which gives emphasis on evidence based learning and critical thinking.

He said Project Gaash is a beginning to bridge Digital Divide in Schools. The establishment of computer Labs is an enabler to pull up those having no access or low speed access to digital learning modules.