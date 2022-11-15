DC Srinagar felicitates Uzair Fayaz Khan of Nowhatta

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today felicitated a 25 years old, Uzair Fayaz Khan of Nowhatta area of the summer capital for setting a new record by completing 940 kilometres long distance between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a recorded 7 days time.

The Deputy Commissioner handed over an Appreciation Certificate from World Book of Records, London to the young Uzair Fayaz Khan here in his Office Chamber on Tuesday.