DC Srinagar finalises arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams

Srinagar: In order to ensure fair and smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams (CBT mode) scheduled to be held from December 11, 2022, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Saturday in his office chamber to review arrangements put in place at the examination centres in Srinagar District.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, deployment of Magistrates, Observers and other concerned were present on the occasion.
At the outset, a detailed discussion was held in order to ensure smooth, fair and transparent conduct of JKSSB Exams in which aspirants are appearing at 9 designated CBT centers established in District.
The DC stressed on ensuring robust arrangements at all examination centres established in Srinagar and taking necessary measures with regard to seating arrangements, heating provisions, traffic management, parking space, law and order and copying issues.
The DC also emphasised on ensuring uninterrupted power supply and proper functioning of computers in all exam Centres along deployment of computer knowing staff of the concerned Institutions and other Government employees to check the operation of gadgets for the aspirants undertaking exam.