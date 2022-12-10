DC Srinagar finalises arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams

Srinagar: In order to ensure fair and smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams (CBT mode) scheduled to be held from December 11, 2022, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Saturday in his office chamber to review arrangements put in place at the examination centres in Srinagar District.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, deployment of Magistrates, Observers and other concerned were present on the occasion.

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held in order to ensure smooth, fair and transparent conduct of JKSSB Exams in which aspirants are appearing at 9 designated CBT centers established in District.