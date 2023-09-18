DC Srinagar finalises arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSRB exams

The examination is being held at various centers in the District in which over 5000 candidates are appearing. During the meeting the police department was directed to ensure adequate deployment of Police personnel. Similarly, Traffic Department to ensure proper traffic arrangements in and around the designated examination centres. While proper Escort be provided to the JKSSB for transportation of material to the exam centres through the Vehicles of RTO for transport of the material. Likewise, PDD was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Centers.

During the meeting, it was decided that section 144 Crpc shall be imposed around the examination centres.

While supervisors and duty magistrates were also deployed to ensure smooth and hassle free conduct of examination.