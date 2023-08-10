DC Srinagar flags off retrofitted high end enforcement vehicles

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in presence of Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari flagged off enforcement vehicles from premises of State Motor Garages here on Thursday.

The vehicles are part of a mechanism to strengthen the road safety measures besides to help in smooth traffic flow.

Director State Motor Garages, Tahir Malik, ARTOs of all the Districts of Kashmir division and other concerned were also part of the flag off ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner hailed the initiative of RTO, Kashmir for making availability of 10 Mahindra Scorpio and 24 retrofitted high end motorcycles with modern technology features to be deployed with Traffic Police.

Interacting with the ARTOs at the occasion, the DC stressed them to ensure optimum use of these retrofitted vehicles and emphasised upon them to make use of vehicles on such stretches where traffic jams occur often.