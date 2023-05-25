DC Srinagar holds meeting with traders, transporters at Batamaloo

Srinagar: In order to ensure smooth plying of traffic in Batamaloo area and facilitate the passengers, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, SP Traffic Tariq Ahmad, Chief Planning officer, Mohammad YAseen Lone, Superintending Engineer R&B, Sajad Naqeeb, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, SDM, West, Primroze Bashir, Tehsildar Headquarter, and other officers.
The meeting was held in light of the High Court directions regarding the representations of the various Unions of the Batamaloo Bus Stand.
At the outset, a detailed discussion was held related to the concerns raised by the Traders Association Batamaloo including problems being faced by wholesalers/distributors in supplying goods to dealers and intervention required for smooth movement of vehicles for supply of essential goods in the local markets, besides decongest the area and ensure smooth flow of traffic movement of pedestrians.
The Traders also demanded for designating a particular area for parking/stand of commercial vehicles in the area to facilitate the local wholesale traders and commuters visiting the market/Bus Stand which has been shifted to Parimpora few years back.
The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the members of the trade delegation and assured them that they will look into the matter based on the directions of the High Court and will come out with a solution in order to improve the transportation facility in Batamaloo area so that local traders, commuters and public in general don’t face any difficulties.
On the occasion, the DC asked the Team headed by ADC to explore possibilities for addressing the issues of the Traders. He asked the officers to conduct field visits to the area and draft some pragmatic plan at the earliest.