DC Srinagar holds meeting with traders, transporters at Batamaloo

Srinagar: In order to ensure smooth plying of traffic in Batamaloo area and facilitate the passengers, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, SP Traffic Tariq Ahmad, Chief Planning officer, Mohammad YAseen Lone, Superintending Engineer R&B, Sajad Naqeeb, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, SDM, West, Primroze Bashir, Tehsildar Headquarter, and other officers.

The meeting was held in light of the High Court directions regarding the representations of the various Unions of the Batamaloo Bus Stand.