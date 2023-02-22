DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal camp at Darbagh-Syedpora

Srinagar: Continuing the endeavour to bring the Administration to the doorsteps of the people to address their issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Darbagh area in Harwan Block of the District, to have first-hand appraisal of the public issues for on the spot redressal under Public Grievance Redressal Camp on weekly Block Diwas.

The Public Grievance Redressal Camp was among others attended by Local DDC/BDC Members including Shabir Ahmad Reshi and Haji Ali, besides other PRI representatives and a large gathering of people from the area.

During the programme, scores of delegations from Syedpora, Harwan, Fakir Gujri, Danihama and other adjoining areas apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues and demands including the establishment of Girls Higher Secondary School, Vegetable Mandi in the area, providing vehicle permits to local youth under Mumkin scheme, renewal of Joinery Licences in the area, organizing of awareness camp regarding different Government self-employment schemes, development of sports field, early completion of Danihama Bridge, connecting Chandpora bridge with local habitations and augmentation of Irrigation Canal and electric utilities.