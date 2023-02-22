DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal camp at Darbagh-Syedpora

Srinagar: Continuing the endeavour to bring the Administration to the doorsteps of the people to address their issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Darbagh area in Harwan Block of the District, to have first-hand appraisal of the public issues for on the spot redressal under Public Grievance Redressal Camp on weekly Block Diwas.
The Public Grievance Redressal Camp was among others attended by Local DDC/BDC Members including Shabir Ahmad Reshi and Haji Ali, besides other PRI representatives and a large gathering of people from the area.
During the programme, scores of delegations from Syedpora, Harwan, Fakir Gujri, Danihama and other adjoining areas apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues and demands including the establishment of Girls Higher Secondary School, Vegetable Mandi in the area, providing vehicle permits to local youth under Mumkin scheme, renewal of Joinery Licences in the area, organizing of awareness camp regarding different Government self-employment schemes, development of sports field, early completion of Danihama Bridge, connecting Chandpora bridge with local habitations and augmentation of Irrigation Canal and electric utilities.
The Deputy Commissioner after giving a patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured them that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority.
The DC also gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for time-bound redressal of public issues.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take an appraisal of local issues from the general public. He said the decisions taken during Public Grievance Redressal Camp with regard to public issues and demands are addressed with proper follow up to ensure all demands are fulfilled for the public good.
The DC also emphasized on fully tapping the tourism potential in the area to boost the local economy and asked youth to come forward to set up ventures for sustainable livelihood. He also laid trust on harvesting Agriculture and Horticulture potential in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner asked the educated unemployed youth to come forward and take benefit from different Government self-employment schemes to earn a dignified livelihood.
Later, the DC visited UPHC Nishat and took stock of the ongoing upgradation works. The DC asked the concerned executing agency to speed up the pace of work on the project so that people of the localities are provided better healthcare facilities.
The DC also inspected the Disability Registration Camp at the Health Institution.
Assistant Commissioner Development, Syed Farooq, Chief Horticulture Officer, V K Gupta, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir, Tehsildar North Kaiser Mehmood, ARTO, Arif Ahmad, LDM, Abdul Majeed, Deputy CEO, Anjum besides Officers of PHE, PDD and R&B, RDD, Heath and other line Department were present in the Public Grievance Redressal Camp.