DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Darbagh

Srinagar, Jan 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Darbagh-Syedpora area in Harwan Block of the District.

The event was held under weekly Block Diwas to bring administration at the door steps of people for an on-spot resolution of their developmental issues.

On the occasion, people from Syedpora, Fakir Gujri, Danihama, Mulnar, Gandthal, Theed and other adjoining areas of Harwan Block Welcomed Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat with warm greetings for being posted as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

The DC after giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present in the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured them that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.

The DC also gave on the spot directions to the Officers of line Departments for time bound redressal of the public issues.