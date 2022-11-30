DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Nowhatta

Srinagar: To listen to the grievances of people at their door steps and to ensure on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Community Facilitation Centre, Nowhatta area in Shahr-e-Khass of the District as part of Public Outreach Programme.
The programme witnessed large participation of people from Nowhatta, Radpora, Shahampora, Khawaja Bazar and other adjoining areas in Khanyar Tehsil of the District.
Among others the Public Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by General Manager DIC, Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar Khanyar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Executive Engineer PHE, District Social Welfare Officer and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, public delegations and other individuals projected various developmental issues before the DC including augmentation of drainage systems in the area, repairs of lanes & drains and other issues.
On the occasion, a group of artisan of Shahar e Khaas associated with Copperware also projected their demand with regard to strict implementation of the ban on manufacture of specified copper utensils by machines, as prohibited under J&K Prohibition on Manufacture of Specified Copper Utensils (by Machines) Act 2006.
Similarly, a delegation from Rang Masjid Hawal and Firdous Colony Eidgah also called on the Deputy Commissioner and demanded early completion of the sewerage/drainage system in their respective areas. After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.
He also assured the people of Eidgah Tehsil that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal.
Addressing the gathering, on the occasion, the DC said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camp is to bring Administration to the door steps of the people and take first hand appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment for time bound redressal.