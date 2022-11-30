DC Srinagar holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Nowhatta

Srinagar: To listen to the grievances of people at their door steps and to ensure on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Community Facilitation Centre, Nowhatta area in Shahr-e-Khass of the District as part of Public Outreach Programme.

The programme witnessed large participation of people from Nowhatta, Radpora, Shahampora, Khawaja Bazar and other adjoining areas in Khanyar Tehsil of the District.

Among others the Public Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by General Manager DIC, Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar Khanyar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Executive Engineer PHE, District Social Welfare Officer and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.