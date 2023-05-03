DC Srinagar inspects major ongoing construction works

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of City areas to inspect progress of various ongoing major projects.
The being carried out at Government Women’s College M.A Road, Lal-Ded Maternity Hospital, Amar Singh College Gogji Bagh and beautification project along the Jhelum River embankments from Zero Bridge to LD Hospital under Srinagar Smart City initiative.
The DC also visited Central Veterinary Hospital Maisuma and took stock of its functioning.
At Government Women’s College M.A Road, DC inspected under construction Administrative Block being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.63 crore.
The DC expressed his displeasure over slow pace of work. He directed concerned executing agency to speed up pace of work by employing additional men and machinery. The DC sets July, 2023 deadline for completion of project.
The DC also visited the construction site of a new 200-bedded Extension Block/Gynaecology & Infertility Block of Lal Ded (LD) Maternity Hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs 132 crore. The DC was also informed that work on project will pick up pace as soon as base isolators are procured.
Similarly, at Amar Singh College, Gugjibagh, the DC inspected the progress of work being executed on construction of new administrative Block being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore. He inspected pace of work and directed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts and complete the work on the Administrative Block by November 2023.
The DC also asked the concerned executing agency to expedite the handover/takeover process of the recently constructed Rs 9.37 crore Science Block of the College under World Bank funding. Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Central Veterinary Hospital Maisuma and took stock of its functioning.