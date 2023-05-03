DC Srinagar inspects major ongoing construction works

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of City areas to inspect progress of various ongoing major projects.

The being carried out at Government Women’s College M.A Road, Lal-Ded Maternity Hospital, Amar Singh College Gogji Bagh and beautification project along the Jhelum River embankments from Zero Bridge to LD Hospital under Srinagar Smart City initiative.

The DC also visited Central Veterinary Hospital Maisuma and took stock of its functioning.

At Government Women’s College M.A Road, DC inspected under construction Administrative Block being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.63 crore.