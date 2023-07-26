DC Srinagar inspects progress of major construction projects

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit of different City areas to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects.

The projects included ongoing construction works on Lasjan Grade Separator on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway), Flyovers at Nowgam Junction, Sannat Nagar Chowk and Bemina Crossing to improve flow of traffic on heavy loaded traffic intersections of the District.

The DC also took onsite appraisal of ongoing construction works on Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. At Lasjan, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the progress of works on the 560-meter span Flyover/Grade Separator being executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs 1.03 crore.

On the occasion, the Project Manager NHAI apprised the DC of the present status of ongoing work and informed that over 90 percent of the work on the project has been completed and Bitumen/finishing works are going on in full swing.

The DC directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the work by deploying additional men and machinery and complete the project as per revised deadline so that movement of traffic is improved on the corridor of National Highway.

While reviewing the ongoing work on Flyover at Nowgam crossing, the DC took stock of the work on 0.85 km span flyover being carried out at a cost of Rs 36.93 crore.