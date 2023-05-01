DC Srinagar inspects progress on construction work on Dalgate Bridge

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar on Monday morning undertook a visit to various City areas to inspect the various ongoing developmental works.

Accompanied by the Officers of the concerned Departments, the Deputy Commissioner visited Dalgate area and took onsite inspection of the works undertaken for construction of New Dalgate Bridge near Badyari Chowk being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 5.0 Crores.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that work is under progress and the process related to shifting of utilities including PHE and PDD lines has been completed so far while construction of CofferDam for restraining water in progress. He was also informed that widening of the curve on Badyari Chowk towards Boulevard has been incorporated under the project which will ensure decongestion of the traffic flow along Boulevard axis.