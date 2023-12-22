DC Srinagar inspects progress on development of upcoming Industrial Estates

Srinagar, Dec 22: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Friday undertook a visit to the sites of upcoming Industrial Estates at Sempora and Khonmoh Phase-IV to oversee the progress of ongoing developmental works.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by General Manager DIC, Chief Planning Officer, General Manager SIDCO, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, SIDCO, TehsildarPanthachowk, Managers of Industrial Estates of Khonmoh and Sempora.

On the occasion, the DC took a tour of both the Industrial Estate sites and inspected the progress of ongoing works and other facilities being established at both the places.

During the visit, the DC was apprised about the progress of works for facilities and infrastructure being created at both the sites of upcoming Industrial Estates.

The DC was apprised by the concerned officers that 473 kanals of land has been allotted for industrial purpose. He was informed that physical works on Universal Health Centre under Mili Trust is going on in full swing while necessary codal formalities for starting works of Srinagar Maal, IT Tower are underway.

Inspecting the site of Industrial Estate Khonmoh Phase-IV, the DC was apprised that as many as 600 kanals of land has been allotted to Industries Department for establishment of industrial units. He was informed that measures are taken to connect Industrial Estate Khonmoh Phase-IV with Khonmoh Phase-3rd through approach road. Later, the DC visited several Industrial Units and took stock of their functioning.