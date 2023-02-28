DC Srinagar interacts with Dal Lake Lotus Stem Farmers Producer Company

Srinagar:- Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday undertook an extensive tour of various interior areas in Dal Lake to take onsite assessment of the measures taken up to further improve the socio-economic conditions of the farmers of different hamlets in Dal Lake through promotion of FPOs.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner visited Akhoon Mohalla, Kachri Mohalla and other adjacent hamlets in the area and took on spot assessment of cultivation of Lotus Stem (Nadroo).

The DC inspected the measures adopted by Lotus Stem (Nadru) farmers for harvesting Nadru produce from Dal Lake and was informed that Lotus Stem is cultivated in an area of 99.50 Hectares in the Dal Lake with a total yearly production of 450-500 metric tonnes.

The Deputy Commissioner also held an interaction with the members of recently formed Farmer Producer Organization(FPO), “Dal Lake Lotus Stem Producer Company Limited” promoted under the Central Sector Scheme of NABARD in Srinagar District which is involved in growing Agriculture crops, Market gardening, Horticulture produce etc.