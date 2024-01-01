DC Srinagar reviews developmental works

Srinagar, Jan 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Monday undertook a whirlwind tour of the City to inspect and oversee the progress of works being carried out on various developmental projects in different areas of the City.

The DC accompanied by the Officers of the line Departments inspected progress of ongoing works on construction of Tankipora Bridge, DarishKadal Bridge, Development of Footpath near Aiwa Bridge and Skill Development & Rehabilitation Centre for Youth affected from Substance Abuse at IMHAANS KathiDarwaza.

The DC also took onsite appraisal of ongoing works College being executed under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Green spacing of premises in SKIMS Soura, Installation of Fountain at Hazratbal and Landscaping and installation of Fountain at Amar Singh with an aim to improve air quality index in the District.

While inspecting the progress of work being executed on Rs 7.42 crore project for the construction of the second span of the Tankipora bridge adjacent to the DC Office Complex, Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that over 95 percent of work on the bridge has been completed so far and work is going on in full swing and shall be completed in stipulated time.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned to expedite the remaining construction work on development of approach sides and ensure that Bridge is completed by January 10, 2024 to ensure smooth ply of traffic on the junction.

At DarishKadal, the DC inspected the progress of work on construction of additional DarishKadal Bridge being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.80 crore.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work and complete the project in the set timeline of June 2024.

Similarly, the DC also inspected the progress of works undertaken for construction of a footpath at Aiwa Bridge on Ali Jan Road Road Axis being executed by R&B Department for the convenience of the pedestrians as the road has heavy traffic rush.

At Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Govt Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, KathiDarwaza, the DC inspected the recently completed infrastructure development and upgradation works on Skill Development & Rehabilitation Centre for Youth affected j society.

The DC was apprised that the Skill Development & Rehabilitation Centre for Youth affected from Substance Abuse has been established on the State of Art pattern and is equipped with Computer Lab, Interactive Touch Penal, Portable Mic System, other electronic gadgets etc.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned stakeholders to start imparting requisite training courses related to different market oriented trades to the affected youth to enable them to get maximum skilling opportunities and enhance job opportunities/placement so that they earn their livelihood with dignity and honour.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also took onsite appraisal of ongoing works Landscaping and installation of Fountain at Amar Singh College being executed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Likewise, the DC also inspected the progress of work on construction of Fountain at Hazratbal under NCAP.

In addition, the DC also inspected ongoing works on development of Green spacing in the premises of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.