DC Srinagar reviews District Skill Plan | Focus on Financial handholding for Artisans under Project Traam

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Skill Committee (DSC) here to discuss the District Skill Development Plan to evaluate the skill gaps and to deliberate upon the road map for meeting the skill requirements of the district.

The meeting discussed the various aspects related to the District Skill Plan to enhance the employability to provide opportunities to skilled human resource to earn sustainable livelihood.

The meeting also held a detailed deliberation with regard to the initiatives being taken for the socio economic development of Artisans of Srinagar District and rejuvenation of the traditional and heritage craft by providing Market Interventions.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on action points under District Skill Plan by involving line Departments for widening the ambit of Skill Development programme under various schemes to create ample opportunities of employment for the unemployed youth of the District besides improving the living standards of the artisans associated with centuries old traditional crafts.

The focus of discussion was 'Project Traam' launched by District administration Srinagar to revive the Copperware firms by encouraging production and establishing market linkages.