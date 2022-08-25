DC Srinagar reviews District Skill Plan | Focus on Financial handholding for Artisans under Project Traam

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Skill Committee (DSC) here to discuss the District Skill Development Plan to evaluate the skill gaps and to deliberate upon the road map for meeting the skill requirements of the district.
The meeting discussed the various aspects related to the District Skill Plan to enhance the employability to provide opportunities to skilled human resource to earn sustainable livelihood.
The meeting also held a detailed deliberation with regard to the initiatives being taken for the socio economic development of Artisans of Srinagar District and rejuvenation of the traditional and heritage craft by providing Market Interventions.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on action points under District Skill Plan by involving line Departments for widening the ambit of Skill Development programme under various schemes to create ample opportunities of employment for the unemployed youth of the District besides improving the living standards of the artisans associated with centuries old traditional crafts.
The focus of discussion was 'Project Traam' launched by District administration Srinagar to revive the Copperware firms by encouraging production and establishing market linkages.
The DC directed the Officers of all line Departments to submit the revised Skill Plan as per the devised format by August 29, 2022 so that it is finalized for onward submission to the concerned Union Ministry.
While stressing on launching awareness among the Artisans including traditional copperware manufacturing & designing craftsmen regarding different Government schemes, the DC directed the concerned Departments to reach out to the target population of the District so that they are benefited from such schemes.
He also asked the concerned Departments to hold interaction sessions with the Unions/people associated with the trade so that they are given first-hand information about the Government sponsored schemes launched for their welfare and upliftment besides are familiarised with modern market driven designing developments in line with traditional heritage and culture.
The DC said separate Skill Development Sessions for Specially abled persons is need of the hour and emphasized on organizing a special short training course for differently abled persons to impart training to them regarding different traditional crafts and upscaling their skills to enable them to earn livelihood with dignity and honour.
The DC said the focus of Skill Development plan should be to ensure creation of a robust skill environment in the district, which will enable the youth to get maximum skilling opportunities and enhanced job opportunities within the district.
While responding the demand of the representatives of the copperware unions present in the meeting, the DC asked the AD Handicrafts to facilitate the people associated with the Manufacturing and designing (engraving) of copperware in registration process, besides explore better market avenues through online portals and other market driven modes to improve the economic conditions and uplift the living standards of the Artisans.