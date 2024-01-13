Provide better healthcare facilities to patients

Srinagar, Jan 13: In order to review the healthcare scenario of the District, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of senior health functionaries here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of achievements under Health Sector Schemes, functioning of health Institutions, infrastructure upgradation and the healthcare facilities being extended to patients.

The DC also took the first hand appraisal about the City Hospitals from respective Medical Superintendents with respect to the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients and works being executed for infrastructure upgradation and procurement of machinery.

The DC asked the Medical Superintendents of SMHS, Lal Ded, Bone & Joint, JLNM, Children Hospital Bemina, Chest Disease Hospital, Super Speciality, and SKIMS Soura to submit detailed issues so that necessary interventions are taken to resolve the issues at the earliest to further strengthen the patient care system in the District.

A threadbare discussion was held on the physical status of projects, financial implications, Healthcare achievements, Patient care facilities, enrolment under PMJAY Ayushman Bharat, Jan Ayushadhi Kendras, TB/Leprosy free Panchayat and Wards, establishment of Health wellness centres, status of NDHM, RBSK, NPCDCS, JSY-JSSK, IMR/MMR and other related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged upon health functionaries to come up to the expectations of the patients and focus on quality assurance, accessible, affordable health care in the District.

Stressing on utmost coordination among the senior Health functionaries and concerned line Departments, the DC emphasised on expediting works taken up for upgradation of healthcare infrastructure in the District. He directed the officers to monitor the pace and progress of works to ensure their timely completion for the larger benefit of the general public.

The DC also directed the concerned Officers to project the issues that require intervention of the administration by paying site visits and monitoring timeliness, quality of assets besides fixing responsibilities of executing agencies.