DC Srinagar reviews functioning of Revenue Department

Srinagar: In order to review revenue related public service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability and promote ease of access to the Revenue records in District, a meeting of Field functionaries of Revenue Department of the District was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad here on Thursday.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), SDM East, SDM West, all Tehsildars, All Naib Tehsildars, officers of Regional Directorate Survey and Land Record and other functionaries of Revenue Department.
The DC took a detailed assessment and progress of all Tehsils of the District on various vital issues including updation of cases on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), status of Jamabandies, status of migrant offline/online grievances, progress on retrieval of encroached state/Kahcharie land, status of mutations, inspection of revenue records, progress on digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, missing land record, vacancy position and conduct of DPC besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).
While reviewing progress with regard to digitization and updation process of Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to ensure proof reading and attestation of Jamabandies by 1st week of February while prioritizing updation of backlog mutations within one week.
The DC asked the concerned officers of Regional Directorate Land Record Survey to share updated/corrected copies of the Jamabandies with the respective Tehsil Offices, so that the Patwaris are able to work correctly with up-to-date record.
The DC also took Tehsil wise progress on issuance of land passbooks and asked the Tehsildars to saturate the process of physical distribution of land passbooks to the lawful owners within a time bound manner.
Similarly, the DC stressed that the cases enlisted in various Revenue Courts of Srinagar needs to be exclusively processed on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS) by January 13 by following due procedure. He also emphasised that the proceedings of these court cases should be regularly uploaded, so that functioning of the revenue courts if effectively monitored.
Reviewing progress on removal of encroachments on State/kahchari land, the DC directed all the Tehsildars to intensify the anti-encroachment drive so that all identified encroached State/Kahcharie land is retrieved under set timelines.
With regard to disposal mechanism of grievances related to Migrant properties filed by the Kashmiri migrants in different categories offline/online, the DC was informed that till date 1876 grievances have been received by the District Administration, out of which 1692 grievances of different nature have been resolved by the Office of District Magistrate with quality disposal. In addition to it properties including structures on land of 40 kanals and 17.5 marlas have been also retrieved by the District Administration.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on the complaints registered on the portal/offline to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants.