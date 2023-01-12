DC Srinagar reviews functioning of Revenue Department

Srinagar: In order to review revenue related public service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability and promote ease of access to the Revenue records in District, a meeting of Field functionaries of Revenue Department of the District was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad here on Thursday.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), SDM East, SDM West, all Tehsildars, All Naib Tehsildars, officers of Regional Directorate Survey and Land Record and other functionaries of Revenue Department.

The DC took a detailed assessment and progress of all Tehsils of the District on various vital issues including updation of cases on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), status of Jamabandies, status of migrant offline/online grievances, progress on retrieval of encroached state/Kahcharie land, status of mutations, inspection of revenue records, progress on digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, missing land record, vacancy position and conduct of DPC besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).