DC Srinagar reviews preparations for Badamibagh Cantonment Board Elections-2023

At the outset, the District Magistrate(DM), Srinagar held a detailed discussion with the CEO, Badamibagh Cantonment Board regarding preparations being made for smooth conduct of Ordinary Elections-2023 in all 7 wards under BCB.

On the occasion, the DC also took a detailed review about the Election schedule, appointment of Returning Officer, finalization of Electoral Rolls, Deployment of Staff, setting up of Polling Stations and other necessary arrangements related to casting of votes, etc.

The DC/DM was apprised that in consonance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence(MoD) for conduct of elections for 57 cantonment boards in the country, the 7 electoral wards in which Badamibagh Cantonment Board is divided are scheduled to go for polls on April 30 (Sunday).