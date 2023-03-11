DC Srinagar reviews preparations for Badamibagh Cantonment Board Elections-2023

Srinagar: In order to review the preparations regarding conduct of Ordinary Elections-2023 of Badamibagh Cantonment Board(BCB) scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Saturday at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer BCB, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, Deputy District Election Officer (DDEO), Shakeel Hussain, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, Tehsildar South, Moean Azhar Kakroo and other Officials of District Election Authority were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the District Magistrate(DM), Srinagar held a detailed discussion with the CEO, Badamibagh Cantonment Board regarding preparations being made for smooth conduct of Ordinary Elections-2023 in all 7 wards under BCB.
On the occasion, the DC also took a detailed review about the Election schedule, appointment of Returning Officer, finalization of Electoral Rolls, Deployment of Staff, setting up of Polling Stations and other necessary arrangements related to casting of votes, etc.
The DC/DM was apprised that in consonance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence(MoD) for conduct of elections for 57 cantonment boards in the country, the 7 electoral wards in which Badamibagh Cantonment Board is divided are scheduled to go for polls on April 30 (Sunday).
The DC/DM was informed that over 10000 electorates are going to exercise their franchise on scheduled poll day at 40 designated polling stations.
The DC/DM assured the CEO Badamibagh Cantonment Board that all possible support will be given from District Administration Srinagar to ensure smooth, fair and peaceful conduct of BCB Elections-2023.
Pertinent to mention that the Cantt Board elections last time were held in 2015.