DC Srinagar reviews progress of City Action Plan under NCAP

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing for 2022-23 has been completed and Draft Action Plan(Part-2) of Rs 8.95 crores stands submitted, in addition to Tentative Financial Plan for Rs 33 Crores under NCAP for FY 2022-23.

The DC was also informed that the process regarding updation of Data on PRANA Portal has been completed.

The DC urged the Officers to lay special thrust on IEC activities and asked them to ensure active involvement of Eco Clubs in the awareness campaign on mass scale to sensitize the people about ill effects of air pollution. He also stressed on effective implementation of an action plan for control & abatement of air pollution.