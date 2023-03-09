DC Srinagar reviews progress of City Action Plan under NCAP

Srinagar: A Meeting of District Level Implementation Committee on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.
Besides, Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat, SP Traffic, Tariq Ahmad and Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by DFO Urban, Chief Sanitation Officer, DFO City Forests, District Floriculture Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, ARTO and other Engineers & Officers from SMC, FCS&CA.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner sought first hand appraisal about Implementation Status of City Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) being executed in Srinagar aimed at 25% reduction in PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in the District.
During the meeting other aspects under NCAP were also discussed threadbare including Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing for 2022-23, Development of Green spaces, Source Apportionment and Emission inventory studies, progress on Hot Spot Action Plan, Data updation on PRANA Portal and Expediting Utilization of Funds under the project etc.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing for 2022-23 has been completed and Draft Action Plan(Part-2) of Rs 8.95 crores stands submitted, in addition to Tentative Financial Plan for Rs 33 Crores under NCAP for FY 2022-23.
The DC was also informed that the process regarding updation of Data on PRANA Portal has been completed.
The DC urged the Officers to lay special thrust on IEC activities and asked them to ensure active involvement of Eco Clubs in the awareness campaign on mass scale to sensitize the people about ill effects of air pollution. He also stressed on effective implementation of an action plan for control & abatement of air pollution.