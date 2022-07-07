DC Srinagar reviews progress of developmental activities in Shaher-e-Khaas

Srinagar: In order to review progress of various developmental activities in Shaher-e-Khaas of the district, a meeting of senior officers was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the DC took a department wise appraisal about the present status of activities undertaken for development of Shaher-e-Khaas including opening of Sunday Market at Eidgah area, installation and repairing of Street lights, construction of public convenience at prominent places in Shaher-e-Khaas, construction, renovation of 2nd story of SDA shopping complex, allocation of space for car parking in important areas in Shahr-e-Khaas, operation of Cable Car services from Rainawari to Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).