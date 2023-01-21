DC Srinagar reviews progress of works under JJM

Srinagar: To review the progress of water supply projects taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure all the household in the district have access to safe and adequate drinking water facilities, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of works on Aparpora and Poshpathri Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Khonmoh block of the district.

While majority of the works have been completed under JJM, DC reviewed the progress of balance undergoing works at few places.