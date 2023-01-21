DC Srinagar reviews progress of works under JJM

Srinagar: To review the progress of water supply projects taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure all the household in the district have access to safe and adequate drinking water facilities, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of works on Aparpora and Poshpathri Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Khonmoh block of the district.
While majority of the works have been completed under JJM, DC reviewed the progress of balance undergoing works at few places.
With regard to execution of work on Aparpora Water Supply Scheme being executed at a cost of Rs 3.93 crore, the DC was apprised that pace of work on the project is in full swing and as many as 306 households in habitations of Rather Mohalla, Dar Mohalla, Waripora, Bhat Mohalla, Mir Mohalla, Kokerpora, Joo Mohalla and Ganji Mohalla are being covered under the project in order to provide safe and adequate drinking water.
On the occasion, the DC stressed the concerned Engineers to complete the process of groundwater works allotment by the end of January and start physical work by 15th of February to make the project operational by March 15, 2023 in order to benefit about 2000 souls in the area.
Similarly, the DC was also given first hand appraisal about status and execution of work on Poshpathri water supply scheme being carried out at a cost of Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, the DC took a review of progress achieved with regard to set parameters and indicators under Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS) including Har Ghar Jal certification by Gram Sabhas, Water Quality Testing/Monitoring & Surveillance and Institutional Arrangements.