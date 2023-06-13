DC Srinagar reviews RD Sector

Srinagar: In order to assess the scheme-wise performance of Rural Development Sector and review the implementation of the schemes under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II in Srinagar Panchayats, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed appraisal about the schemes being executed under the RDD sector in all Panchayat Blocks of Srinagar District including Physical and Financial progress of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II, CD- Panchayats, progress of e-tendering under Area Development Programme (DDC, BDC, PRI Grants), progress of e-tendering under Aspiration Block Development Programme, Aspiration Panchayat Development Scheme, Progress of MGNREGA and PMAY(G).