DC Srinagar reviews RD Sector

Srinagar: In order to assess the scheme-wise performance of Rural Development Sector and review the implementation of the schemes under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II in Srinagar Panchayats, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed appraisal about the schemes being executed under the RDD sector in all Panchayat Blocks of Srinagar District including Physical and Financial progress of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II, CD- Panchayats, progress of e-tendering under Area Development Programme (DDC, BDC, PRI Grants), progress of e-tendering under Aspiration Block Development Programme, Aspiration Panchayat Development Scheme, Progress of MGNREGA and PMAY(G).
On the occasion, the DC directed the Officers to prioritize implementation of all schemes and of Rural Development and lay focused thrust on expediting the works being executed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-Grameen and Aspiration Block Development Programme (ABDP) in all Panchayats of the District.
Stressing on accelerating the pace of all developmental works, the DC directed the implementation agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure cent percent saturation of all the deliverables under the programme in all Panchayats in all 4 blocks of the District.