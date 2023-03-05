DC Srinagar reviews status of land acquisition cases for various Govt projects

Srinagar: In order to review the status of Land acquisition cases for various govt projects under execution in the District, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, the meeting was attended by Collector PWD Department/CRP, Collector PDD/Transmission, Collector Land Acquisition Railways, SDM East, SDM West, Collector PHE/Irrigation & Flood Control, Collector LCMA, Collector SDA, Collector, ERA and other concerned.

At the outset a threadbare discussion was held on land acquisition cases and the Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the present status of the land acquisition issues and action taken by the concerned authorities.