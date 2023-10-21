DC Srinagar reviews status of ongoing projects in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday undertook a visit of different City areas to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects in the summer capital.

The DC inspected ongoing construction works on 50 bedded Sub District Hospital at Hazratbal, Multi-Level Car Parking Hazratbal, Additional Block of JLNM Hospital Rainawari and other development works in the District.

While inspecting the progress of works on the Project of 50 bedded Sub District Hospital at Hazratbal, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that work under first phase on Plinth/Basement is going on in full swing being carried at a cost of Rs 14.73 Crore.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of the works on the prestigious project to ensure its time bound completion so that large population in and around Hazratbal areas are benefitted.

Similarly, the DC inspected the construction works on G+3Multi-Level Car Parking near Hazratbal Shrine being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.32 Crore.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that over 90 percent construction works have been completed under the project for Multi-Level parking which can accommodate 164 vehicles in 4 floors.

Interacting with the Officers of the concerned executing agency, the DC stressed them to expedite the works on remaining part of the project at the earliest to ensure the facility is used for the public benefit.

Later, the DC also visited JLNM Hospital Rainawari and took stock of the under construction works on an additional Block of the Hospital being carried out at a cost of Rs 27.66 crore by JK Housing Board.

On the occasion, the Medical Superintendent and Deputy Medical Superintendent apprised the DC about the present status of the construction works.

At the site, the DC asked the concerned to speed up the pace of the works and ensure timely completion of the project. The DC also asked the Hospital Administration to ensure better patient care in the Hospital.