DC Srinagar, SSP Traffic visit Pantha Chowk, Parimpora Bus Terminals

During the visit, the DC and SSP interacted with the stakeholders including Transporters and received first hand appraisal about the facilities available at both the Bus terminals for transporters and passengers as well.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that adequate public transport services have been made available for the passengers at both the junctions for the passengers travelling to City from South and North Kashmir.

Interacting with the Transporters and other stakeholders, the DC said that with an aim to ensure decongestion and better traffic management in the City, the authorities relocated the bus stops for incoming traffic from other districts to Pantha Chowk and Parimpora. He said the move is also aimed to lessen the traffic load and ensure smooth passage of vehicles and hassle free movement of people in Srinagar City.