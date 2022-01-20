DC Srinagar, SSP Traffic visit Pantha Chowk, Parimpora Bus Terminals

Srinagar: In order to streamline the Traffic Management System in Srinagar City and ensure better inner city transportation facilities to the passengers from the terminals connecting the City with South and North Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad accompanied by SSP Traffic City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah Thursday conducted a visit to Bus Terminal Pantha Chowk and Parimpora Bus Stand.
During the visit, the DC and SSP interacted with the stakeholders including Transporters and received first hand appraisal about the facilities available at both the Bus terminals for transporters and passengers as well.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that adequate public transport services have been made available for the passengers at both the junctions for the passengers travelling to City from South and North Kashmir.
Interacting with the Transporters and other stakeholders, the DC said that with an aim to ensure decongestion and better traffic management in the City, the authorities relocated the bus stops for incoming traffic from other districts to Pantha Chowk and Parimpora. He said the move is also aimed to lessen the traffic load and ensure smooth passage of vehicles and hassle free movement of people in Srinagar City.
With regard to the demands put forth by the Transporters including filling and macadamisation of approach roads at both the Bus Terminals, the DC directed the concerned officers to immediately take all necessary measures for pot filling and macadamisation of approach, construction of toilet Block for Transporters/ passengers, removing of scrap material besides ensuring proper hygiene, cleanliness, lighting and drainage system in and around both the Bus Terminals.
The DC also directed the RTO Kashmir to take necessary measures for rationalization of passenger fare of the vehicles coming from South and North Kashmir to Parimpora and Panthachowk Bus Terminals so that passengers are not constrained to pay extra fare.
Earlier, the transporters and other stakeholders lauded the initiative and efforts of District Administration Srinagar and Traffic Police for decongestion on the City roads and assured full support for ensuring smooth passage of vehicles in Srinagar. They also said that they will help Traffic Police to decongest City routes, allow smooth movement of Ambulances, emergency vehicles as well as normal commuters.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi and other senior officers of Police and civil administration accompanied the DC during the visit.