DC Srinagar visits Sharika Devi Temple on Nawreh Festival

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner extended his greetings and best Wishes to the devotees at the Temple, besides other members of the community present there. They performed several pious ceremonies in presence of Deputy Commissioner including paying obeisance to the holy goddess. All the devotees prayed for peace, positivity and prosperity in the society.

While interacting with the management Committee of the Sharika Devi Temple, the DC took first hand appraisal of the arrangements made at the venue and expressed satisfaction with the efforts put in by various Departments.

On the occasion, the members of the management committee thanked the Deputy Commissioner for paying a personal visit and making satisfactory arrangements for the Navreh festival by the District Administration Srinagar.