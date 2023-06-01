DC Srinagar visits Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: In the wake of forthcoming annual Shri AmarnathJi Yatra (SANJY)-2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday visited Yatra Transit Camp(YTC) at Panthachowk to review the arrangements being put in place for the Yatries expected to participate in SANJY-2023.

On the occasion, the DC inspected the upgraded facilities made for convenience of the yatries during their temporary halt at the transit camp.

The DC was informed that all requisite measures are being taken to ensure that every necessary arrangement including facilities like drinking water, electricity, sanitation etc shall be made available at the Yatra Transit Camp well in advance before the commencement of the annual SANJY-2023.

While taking the Department wise review of the arrangements, the DC asked the R&B authorities to take up the work for black topping of the Transit Camp premises besides repair work for the fencing around the compound.