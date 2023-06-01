DC Srinagar visits Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: In the wake of forthcoming annual Shri AmarnathJi Yatra (SANJY)-2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday visited Yatra Transit Camp(YTC) at Panthachowk to review the arrangements being put in place for the Yatries expected to participate in SANJY-2023.
On the occasion, the DC inspected the upgraded facilities made for convenience of the yatries during their temporary halt at the transit camp.
The DC was informed that all requisite measures are being taken to ensure that every necessary arrangement including facilities like drinking water, electricity, sanitation etc shall be made available at the Yatra Transit Camp well in advance before the commencement of the annual SANJY-2023.
While taking the Department wise review of the arrangements, the DC asked the R&B authorities to take up the work for black topping of the Transit Camp premises besides repair work for the fencing around the compound.
The DC also asked them to carry out the augmentation of the space that can be used as additional space to accommodate yatries.
Similarly, the PDD Engineers were asked to ensure proper power supply and back at the camp during the yatra period besides a DG set for adequate capacity at the venue.
The authorities of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were directed to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the transit camp on a regular basis, besides deployment of sufficient staff at the camp for periodical cleanliness in and around the transit camp every day. The DC also directed for installing dust bins at different locations in the premises of the halt camp.
During the visit, the DC also inspected halt stations/prefab huts, public convenience facilities, proposed space for establishment of Langars, Water Management, installation of Stalls by local SHGs, etc. for the forthcoming annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022. With regard to arrangements to be made for RFID and KYC registration, the DC asked the SDM East to ensure all required measures are taken well in advance to ensure hassle-free and fast registration of the yatires during their temporary halt at Panthachowk Yatra Transit Camp.