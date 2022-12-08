DC Srinagar withholds salary of 162 employees for late office reporting, unauthorised absence

During the visit, the teams found 162 employees of various Offices either unauthorisedly absent from their duties or reporting late in the Office causing inconvenience to public.

Taking serious note of their unauthorised absence and late office reporting, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered withholding salary of all 162 employees. Further explanation was also sought from the all said employees. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorised absence and late office reporting will not be tolerated at all. He also passed strict instructions to the concerned District heads against allowing any employee to remain absent without proper permission. He asked them to adhere to the office timing to avoid inconvenience to the general public.