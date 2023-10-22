Decade on, inordinate delay hits construction of Noor Jehan bridge

Srinagar: In a sheer example of slow pace of development, a bridge that promises to check traffic congestion from north Kashmir to the city centre has not been completed despite the passing of over a decade.
The much-anticipated Noor Jehan Bridge, spanning 127 meters at Qamarwari and connecting Noorbagh and other localities across the river Jehlum, has been under construction since 2011. Despite numerous review meetings and several promised deadlines, this critical infrastructure project is still awaiting completion.
Originally scheduled to be completed within just four years, the Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge project, executed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, has faced a series of setbacks that have resulted in significant delays.
The ongoing construction has been unable to keep pace with the mounting traffic volume in the area, rendering daily commutes a daunting task for local residents.
“Children who once heard about the imminent completion of the bridge are now adults discussing its unfinished state with their own children,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter.
Since the project's inception, eight Chief Engineers of the Roads and Buildings department, responsible for overseeing its construction, have retired, yet the bridge remains incomplete.
The Noor Jehan Bridge has been subject to numerous review meetings, several promised deadlines, and subsequent missed deadlines, creating frustration among the populace eagerly awaiting its completion.
Muhammad Yaqoub, a Qamarwari resident expressed the concerns of many, saying, "Our area is congested, and work on the project is progressing at a snail's pace. This is a project initiated in the heart of the city, and we expect the authorities to complete it on time."
An official from the R&B department acknowledged the delays and attributed them to a variety of factors. He explained, "The project faced several hurdles, including the need to dismantle certain structures and provide compensation to affected locals. Additionally, natural disasters like floods and the global COVID-19 pandemic further hindered progress."
Chief Engineer R&B, Rafiq Ahmad said "From the government's perspective, we have encountered no issues. However, there have been challenges with the contractor who was originally assigned the job. He has been claiming cost escalation in the project, but they remain under contractual obligation to complete the work. We have full confidence that the last slab, which needs to be laid, will be completed by the end of this month."
The saga of the Noor Jehan Bridge serves as a stark reminder of the need for timely and efficient infrastructure development to meet the growing demands of urban areas and the expectations of their residents.