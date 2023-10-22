Decade on, inordinate delay hits construction of Noor Jehan bridge

Srinagar: In a sheer example of slow pace of development, a bridge that promises to check traffic congestion from north Kashmir to the city centre has not been completed despite the passing of over a decade.

The much-anticipated Noor Jehan Bridge, spanning 127 meters at Qamarwari and connecting Noorbagh and other localities across the river Jehlum, has been under construction since 2011. Despite numerous review meetings and several promised deadlines, this critical infrastructure project is still awaiting completion.

Originally scheduled to be completed within just four years, the Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge project, executed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, has faced a series of setbacks that have resulted in significant delays.

The ongoing construction has been unable to keep pace with the mounting traffic volume in the area, rendering daily commutes a daunting task for local residents.