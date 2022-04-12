Decade on, no progress on construction of community hall at Batamaloo

Srinagar: Despite passing of over a decade, work on construction of community hall at Batamaloo locality here is yet to start.

The residents of Shah Faisalabad area at Batamaloo said that more than a decade ago, government had started the process of constructing a community hall in their locality, “but the project is yet to kick off.”

They said that the government allotted land for the community hall and subsequently in 2008, the then finance minister even laid the foundation stone for the facility.

They said that the project never moved beyond laying of foundation stone eve as residents continued to face inconvenience.