Decade on, Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge yet to be completed

“Our area is congested and work on the project is going on at a snail’s pace. This is a project that was going on in the heart of the city and we expect the authorities to complete it on time,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local.

“I used to go to high school when the work on the bridge started. I completed my Master’s degree, got married but the bridge project was never completed,” said Adil Ahmed, a local.

An official of R&B said that due to multiple reasons the project faced a delay. He said that the department had to dismantle some structures and give compensation to locals for the same.