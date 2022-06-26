Decade on, Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge yet to be completed

Srinagar: Despite passing of over a decade, Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge is facing inordinate delay in completion.
Residents of the area said that the project was formulated to prevent traffic gridlocks and give better connectivity to the area. But it has missed various deadlines.
To mention, the project that is being executed by the R&B department was scheduled to be completed within four years has missed multiple deadlines. The commuters in the area said that traffic volume has increased multiple times since the project was initiated in 2011.
“Our area is congested and work on the project is going on at a snail’s pace. This is a project that was going on in the heart of the city and we expect the authorities to complete it on time,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local.
“I used to go to high school when the work on the bridge started. I completed my Master’s degree, got married but the bridge project was never completed,” said Adil Ahmed, a local.
An official of R&B said that due to multiple reasons the project faced a delay. He said that the department had to dismantle some structures and give compensation to locals for the same.
“These were some structures that needed to be cleared. The formalities and compensation issues same take time otherwise the project was on track. Since 2011, there were various other issues like floods and COVID which delayed the project by several years. Now the majority part of the project is complete and the project will be complete soon,” said an official.
He also said that there were technical issues related to design and also financial issues which also added to the delay. He said these issues have been cleared and they are hopeful that the project will complete soon.
The locals said that they have been providing all cooperation to authorities to complete the formalities and they are hopeful that now the project won’t take much time.
Mohammad Masood Mir, Executive Engineer, R&B said that they have cleared all the issues and the project will finish in a speedy timeframe.
“The issue related to dismantled structures has been addressed. Funds have been allotted few months back for distribution among owners of dismantled structures. We have completed our formalities and the work is also in progress. We are likely to have a meeting in a few days on the progress of the project and we will ensure its timely completion,” Mir said.