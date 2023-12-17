Defunct drainage in Srinagar irks people

Srinagar, Dec 17: Waterlogged roads due to defunct drainage system amid sub-zero temperature in the summer capital is posing risk to commuters

People from various areas said the water from defunct drains freezes during night and hampers smooth movement

Commuters said that in several areas of Srinagar, water from defunct drainage spills on roads. They said amid sub-zero temperatures, the roads freeze and then vehicles skid off posing risk to commuters.

“We have defunct drainage at Batapora area in Hazratbal. It is a long pending issue, and often water spills over the road. These days, it freezes causing inconvenience to commuters. Early morning commuters are facing headaches since temperature has dropped for the past few days,” said Arshid Ahmad, a resident of Batapora.

In Srinagar’s downtown, two-wheelers skidding off roads and commuters getting injured have become a common sight. The locals around Nawakadal and Nallamar Road said that the defunct drainage on the main road has triggered waterlogging for the past several months. They said since the temperature dropped to minus, the whole road stretch is turning into a thick sheet of ice and becoming a death trap for commuters, especially two-wheelers.

“On daily basis, a dozen accidents happen as the vehicles, including two-wheelers, skid off the road. Only a few days back half a dozen such cases occurred by noon and more after that. Many times, people are injured, and locals and shopkeepers provide first aid to them. We appeal to authorities to fix their drainage, otherwise there will be some major mishap which will claim precious lives,” said Irfan Ahmad, a routine commuter on the road.

The commuters said authorities should ensure that there is no water logging on roads. They appealed to authorities that loopholes like defunct drainage issues should be addressed to ensure safe commutes in the city.