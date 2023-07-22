Defunct drainage system causes waterlogging in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, July 22: Residents of the summer capital are aghast due to waterlogging in several areas due to defunct drainage system.

People are raising questions on the Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s Smart City Project amid waterlogging.

On Saturday afternoon, the internet was flooded with visuals of inundated roads including the vital Airport road, city’s commercial hub Lal Chowk, tourist hotspot Boulevard Road and several other parts including those of Downtown.

“No need to visit Dal Lake, one can have a shikara ride on Srinagar roads as well,” commented one netizen on a video of vehicles plying slowly on Humhama-Peerbagh road which was seen submerged up to the footpath.

While rains led to traffic snarls across the city, worst gridlocks were witnessed at Karan Nagar and Khayam.