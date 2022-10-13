Defunct lift at Custodian Department’s IQ Complex at Hyderpora takes toll on visitors

Srinagar: Defunct lift at Custodian Department’s IQ Complex at Hyderpora here is causing immense inconvenience to visitors including patients.

At the five-floor modern building, Shazia Akbar (name changed) tries to reach the third floor climbing stairs and stopping after every four steps. The 36-year old is in her third trimester, and the stairs to her doctor’s clinic are her constant worries. “It is so difficult for me to even walk, the stairs are just impossible,” she tells her family, who support her weight while she climbs up the steps.

The clinic is one of the very few indigenous ones in the region offering services for difficult pregnancies and high risk pregnancies. “Women carrying twins and triplets also climb these stairs,” Shazia is told by her family to help her gather some will to carry on her upstairs journey. “There is no other way,” she is told.

The lift of the building does not function. A notice, worn out, is stuck to its entrance saying “Out of Order”. The building was constructed by the Custodian Department Kashmir and allotted to various doctors 15 years ago. Many high-end businesses also started their offices from these spaces.