Defunct street-lights give tough time to Srinagarites

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to restore defunct street-lights is causing immense inconvenience to people of the summer capital.

While most of the areas have defunct street-lights, at other places there is mismanagement in operation of the facility due to lack of dedicated power supply.

Residents of various areas like Nowhatta, Gojwara, Hawal, Makhdoom Sahib, and adjacent areas complained of defunct street-lights The residents of Hazratbal, Batapora , Gasso , Chataraham, and nearby vicinities said street-lights haven’t been installed yet.

“Street light issue has been there for a long in Downtown area. Although the officials have installed lights various times, but due to flawed execution of the project we are suffering. If we talk about Downtown, there are areas where various lighting systems are not functional, giving a tough time to locals,” said Abrar Ahmad, a local.

Residents of areas like Hazratbal outskirts said that main roads are yet to be equipped with street lights.