Defunct traffic lights pester commuters

Srinagar: Commuters are facing a tough time due to the defunct Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) in the summer capital.

They said that most of the traffic lights are non-functional at various places in Srinagar triggering traffic jams.

Commuters said the authorities, despite investing huge sums of money to make the city better for commuters under the Smart City project, the main component of traffic management is not working properly.

“This has become a routine now that we have to commute without traffic lights. It took years for authorities to install a new traffic light system, and now, these are not working. The new Smart Traffic light system was supposed to make the traffic system better, but it has made the issue worse with its non-functioning,” said Zahid Ahmad, a commuter.

The aggrieved commuters said that with multiple Smart City projects going on in the city, there are many traffic diversions in place.