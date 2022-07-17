Defunct traffic lights take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Despite passing of several years, traffic lights have not been restored at vital junctions in the summer capital

Failure of authorities to restore defunct traffic lights is taking toll on commuters.

The much-hyped Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) are yet to be made functional. Ironically, traffic lights are not functioning at vital roads including Maulana Azad Road, Sanat Nagar and Budshah Chowk.

“What is the fun of installing hi-tech traffic light system without their functioning? Commuters are suffering due to inordinate delay in restoration of traffic light,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.