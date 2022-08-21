Delay in macadamisation of dilapidated roads takes toll on Srinagarites

Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area expressed resentment over delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality. They said that despite the passing of several years, the work on the macadamisation of their road is lingering.

“We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated roads is taking a toll on the health of most of the locals,” said Abdul Rahim, a local.

Locals said due to dilapidated roads with major potholes, accidents frequently occur in the area. Residents from some of the localities like Sonwar said that for the last eight years their roads have not been repaired.

The locals informed that since 2014 the condition of the road is the worst and they are facing huge inconvenience due to the same reason. They said the road at Sonwar from Banamsar to Palpora Sonwar is in shambles.