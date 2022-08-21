Delay in macadamisation of dilapidated roads takes toll on Srinagarites

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to macadamise roads in various areas of the summer capital is taking a toll on people.
Residents of various localities in Srinagar said that in addition to major roads, minor roads and link roads are dilapidated.
The bad condition of roads has resulted in many problems including an increase in travel time, water logging and traffic jams.
Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area expressed resentment over delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality. They said that despite the passing of several years, the work on the macadamisation of their road is lingering.
“We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated roads is taking a toll on the health of most of the locals,” said Abdul Rahim, a local.
Locals said due to dilapidated roads with major potholes, accidents frequently occur in the area. Residents from some of the localities like Sonwar said that for the last eight years their roads have not been repaired.
The locals informed that since 2014 the condition of the road is the worst and they are facing huge inconvenience due to the same reason. They said the road at Sonwar from Banamsar to Palpora Sonwar is in shambles.
“Pedestrians, as well as commuters, are facing huge problems due to dilapidated road. We have reached out to officials from SMC and R&B departments but nothing has been done so far. The road is full of potholes and authorities are not paying heed to the issue,” said Hilal Ahmed, a resident of the area.
Likewise, residents of Harwan, Hazratbal, New Theed area said that many roads in their area are in dilapidated condition.
An official from Roads & Buildings (R&B) department said that all the link roads and another majority of roads are under the SMC jurisdiction now. They said R&B is working on major roads only. The official said that R&B department repaired around 200 Kms of roads last year. “The majority of Srinagar roads come under SMC now and the 400 Kms of major roads that come under our jurisdiction are being maintained,” added the officials.
Greater Kashmir did a series of stories on the bad condition of the roads in Srinagar. In a conversation with this reporter, a senior official said that
“To streamline the road development majority of Srinagar roads are now under the jurisdiction of SMC which will expedite the process of road development. Under smart cities, many new projects have been taken up to improve the roads,” said the official.
The locals said that many newly established colonies are also facing issues due to a lack of road macadamisation. They appealed to authorities to start the macadamisation work on roads and link roads in their areas without any delay.