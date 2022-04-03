Despite ban, beggars have field day in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities have failed to enforce ban on begging even as the menace is taking heavy toll on the people of the summer capital.

Residents of Srinagar said that scores of beggars, mostly non-locals, flock the busy spots in the city and are routinely pestering people.

The locals and business community members said that as the holy month of Ramadan has begun non-local beggars have started flocking to the valley.

This has continued despite the fact that the district administration had imposed a ban on begging around public and religious places in 2018.