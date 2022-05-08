Despite ban, beggars swarm Srinagar, pester people

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to enforce ban on begging in the summer capital is taking toll on people.

Organised begging mafia brings beggars in private vehicles and drops them at various places across the city. So lucrative is the begging business for this mafia that they are hiring non-locals for begging in streets, malls, petrol stations, outside masjids, shrines, temples and traffic signals.

"Kingpins of these gangs drop beggars in cars to their designated begging spot and in turn, they have to share their day's earnings with them. In some cases, beggars who are made to beg are paid wages amounting from Rs 300 to 700 a day,” informed an official who has been tasked to check begging menance.