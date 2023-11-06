DGP visits injured Police Inspector, family in SKIMS ICU

Srinagar Nov 6: The Director General of Police J&K, R R Swain in the evening today visited SKIMS to enquire about the health condition of Police Inspector Masroor Wani who was attacked by a terrorist with pistol shots while he was playing cricket with other members of the local community at Eidgah locality here.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Kashmiri Vijay Kumar, SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra and other jurisdictional officers.

While enquiring about the health condition of the officer, Medical Superintendent Farooq Jan explained that the officers medical condition is still critical, who continues to be on life support systems.

The DGP directed for best possible treatment be given to the ailing police officer. Swain also had a separate and long conversation with the father of the police officer and assured the father that all possible help will be provided. “He informed the father of the injured Inspector that Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R. K Goyal and other top ranking officers are inquiring about the health of injured officer on a daily basis,” police spokesperson said in a statement. .

The DGP handed over one lakh rupees as financial assistance to the family for meeting the medical attention related immediate expenses.

“The DGP assured the family that the Government and Police department will provide all help including airlift of officer outside UT as and when required. The DGP said that the prayers of thousands of Police personnel and common citizens are with family and therefore the family should remain brave,” the statement added.